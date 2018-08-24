Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,057 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Sterling Bancorp worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 112,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $276.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,529.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $113,150.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,243.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,426 shares of company stock worth $5,762,630 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

