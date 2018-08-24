Murphy Oil (MUR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In a year's time, Murphy Oil’s shares have outperformed its industry. Murphy Oil’s strong upstream portfolio and ongoing capital investments will pave the way for long-term oil-focused production growth. The new low-cost finding will help the company to further expand onshore and offshore business. The company will benefit from stronger contribution from its Canadian assets. The company is pursuing steady E&P and development activities in the United States and other international locations. However, the company operates in a highly competitive oil and gas industry that continues to create challenges for the company. Additionally, with operations outside the United States, the company is also subject to changes in foreign currency conversion rates, which may affect earnings from these oilfields.”

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.23 and a beta of 2.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $655.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Murphy Oil by 39.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 67.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 62,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 88.4% during the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 264,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.