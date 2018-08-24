Mullen Group Ltd (MTL) Receives C$17.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.26.

MTL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.70 to C$14.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

MTL stock opened at C$16.44 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$14.10 and a 52 week high of C$17.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

In other news, Director Christine Ellen Mcginley acquired 1,930 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,950.00.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment offers long haul and local transportation services to customers in various industries. The Oilfield Services segment provides specialized transportation, fluid hauling, waste disposal, warehousing, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada, which includes the exploration and development companies, as well as production and natural gas transmission companies.

