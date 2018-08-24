MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,717,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,416,000 after acquiring an additional 203,022 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth about $15,112,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, insider William M. Lambert sold 96,464 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $9,153,468.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,131,113.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Randall Killeen sold 1,700 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.73, for a total value of $162,741.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,546 shares of company stock worth $15,329,894 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSA opened at $100.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.38. MSA Safety Inc has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.79 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.