Motorola Solutions (MSI) Given a $137.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MSI. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen upgraded Motorola Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.85.
Shares of MSI stock opened at $125.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,656.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.
