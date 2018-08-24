Motorola Solutions (MSI) Given a $137.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MSI. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen upgraded Motorola Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $125.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,656.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

