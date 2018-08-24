Mosaic Co (MOS) Holdings Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,141,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,992,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Luciano Siani Pires purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.68 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

