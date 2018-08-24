Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Gardner Denver (GDI)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Johnson Rice raised Gardner Denver from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, MED began coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $27.34 on Monday. Gardner Denver has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $668.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Gardner Denver by 36.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver in the second quarter worth approximately $780,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gardner Denver by 23.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Gardner Denver by 7.6% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 183,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gardner Denver by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.