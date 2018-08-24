Morgan Stanley Increases Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Price Target to $49.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MYGN. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Myriad Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

MYGN opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,259,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Christopher Capone sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,042,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,811 shares of company stock valued at $19,897,716 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.