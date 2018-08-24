Morgan Stanley Increases Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Price Target to $49.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MYGN. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Myriad Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.
MYGN opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other Myriad Genetics news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,259,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Christopher Capone sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,042,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,811 shares of company stock valued at $19,897,716 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
