Monster Beverage (MNST) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News headlines about Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monster Beverage earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.699776729826 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.94.

MNST stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

