Monetta Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,515,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Shares of ULTA opened at $240.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $187.96 and a 1-year high of $261.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $100,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Philippin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,923 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

