Monero Classic Price Tops $1.65 on Top Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00024338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, CoinEx, Gate.io and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $0.00 and $232,572.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.01419614 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007330 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 16,016,864 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre, HitBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

