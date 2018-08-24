Moin (MOIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $314,989.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a market capitalization of $314,989.00 and $669.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003576 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000422 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007552 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 7,802,428 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

