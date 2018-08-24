MiX Telematics (MIXT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded MiX Telematics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.
Shares of MIXT opened at $15.60 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $356.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.45.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.
