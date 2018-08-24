MiX Telematics (MIXT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded MiX Telematics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of MIXT opened at $15.60 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $356.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 77,341 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

