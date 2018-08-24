Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,681 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 69,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $121.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.99.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

