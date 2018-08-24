Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,138 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1,468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of AON by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.78.

AON stock opened at $143.16 on Friday. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $130.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. AON had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.84 per share, for a total transaction of $798,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,962.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $107,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 787 shares in the company, valued at $112,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

