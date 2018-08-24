Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $90.63 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

