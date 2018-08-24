Mitel Networks (MITL) and QUALCOMM (QCOM) Critical Contrast

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ: QCOM) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Mitel Networks has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mitel Networks and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitel Networks -2.76% -9.58% -2.15% QUALCOMM -18.41% 19.06% 7.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mitel Networks and QUALCOMM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitel Networks 0 3 1 0 2.25 QUALCOMM 1 11 11 0 2.43

Mitel Networks presently has a consensus target price of $13.05, suggesting a potential upside of 19.07%. QUALCOMM has a consensus target price of $66.59, suggesting a potential downside of 0.41%. Given Mitel Networks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mitel Networks is more favorable than QUALCOMM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Mitel Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Mitel Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of QUALCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitel Networks and QUALCOMM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitel Networks $1.06 billion 1.27 -$49.70 million ($0.40) -27.40 QUALCOMM $22.29 billion 4.41 $2.47 billion $3.78 17.69

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Mitel Networks. Mitel Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

QUALCOMM pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Mitel Networks does not pay a dividend. QUALCOMM pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QUALCOMM has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Mitel Networks on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand. The Cloud segment offers retail cloud services, such as UCC applications, voice and data telecommunications, and desktop devices that provide hosted cloud and related services directly to the end users under the MiCloud brand. It also provides wholesale services comprising hosted PBX, voice and video calling, SIP trunking, voicemail, call center, audio conferencing, and video and Web collaboration services to service providers under the Powered by Mitel brand. The company sells its solutions through direct and indirect channels, as well as through strategic technology partnerships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Mitel Networks Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, wideband CDMA, CDMA time division duplex, and/or long term evolution standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including automotive, Internet of things, mobile, data center, and healthcare for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, and new industry segments. The company also provides products and services for mobile health; products designed for the implementation of small cells; development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors; and software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators. In addition, it licenses chipset technology, and products and services for use in data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

