Minera Alamos Inc (MAI) Director Purchases C$19,500.00 in Stock

Minera Alamos Inc (TSE:MAI) Director Douglas William Ramshaw bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

Douglas William Ramshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Douglas William Ramshaw bought 69,500 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$9,730.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Douglas William Ramshaw bought 100,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Douglas William Ramshaw bought 100,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Friday, July 13th, Douglas William Ramshaw bought 85,500 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$10,260.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Douglas William Ramshaw bought 73,500 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$8,820.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Douglas William Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Douglas William Ramshaw purchased 49,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,370.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Douglas William Ramshaw purchased 1,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$130.00.

