Millennium Management LLC Sells 153,309 Shares of EVINE Live Inc (EVLV)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,309 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EVINE Live were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EVINE Live by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,941 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in EVINE Live by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,912,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in EVINE Live by 345.2% during the first quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 171,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 133,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in EVINE Live during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in EVINE Live by 10.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,285,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 2.53. EVINE Live Inc has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. EVINE Live had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EVINE Live from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

In other news, Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 104,222 shares of company stock worth $124,824 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

