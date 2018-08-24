Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 124,186 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,637,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,301,000 after buying an additional 1,854,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,236,000 after buying an additional 896,558 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 52,331 shares during the period.

HIX stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

