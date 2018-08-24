Michael D. Witzeman Sells 1,706 Shares of Chemed Co. (CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total value of $549,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.13. The company had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $186.09 and a one year high of $335.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Chemed had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed to $321.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,841,000 after buying an additional 64,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 175.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,018,000 after buying an additional 130,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Chemed by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,577,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 28,358.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 156,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 155,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chemed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,567,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

