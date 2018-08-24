MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Stake Decreased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633,195 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH were worth $30,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 112,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,433,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,911,000 after purchasing an additional 685,514 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,720,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,523 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 14.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 755,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 35.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA Finl Inc/SH alerts:

MFA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Compass Point set a $8.00 price target on MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.41. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 77.32% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. analysts forecast that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

MFA Finl Inc/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.