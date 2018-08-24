Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.2% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,377,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 50,480 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,799,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $261.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $264.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,829 shares of company stock valued at $11,457,829. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

