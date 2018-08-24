Mercadolibre (MELI) Trading Up 5%

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $345.98 and last traded at $344.93. Approximately 1,663,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 744,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $400.00 price objective on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.92.

The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,132.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.98 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 16,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.39 per share, for a total transaction of $4,978,360.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 150.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth $777,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth $32,263,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 954,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,203,000 after purchasing an additional 97,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

