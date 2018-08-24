Medtronic PLC (MDT) EVP Sells $13,899,452.00 in Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.67. 159,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $96.50.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after purchasing an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Medtronic by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Medtronic by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.18.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
