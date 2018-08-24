Medtronic PLC (MDT) EVP Sells $13,899,452.00 in Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.67. 159,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after purchasing an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Medtronic by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Medtronic by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.18.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

