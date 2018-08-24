Medtronic PLC (MDT) Director Richard H. Anderson Buys 2,600 Shares of Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after buying an additional 91,269 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.