Medtronic (MDT) PT Raised to $96.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.34.

Medtronic stock opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,954 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,013 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 57,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 9,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 58,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

