Medtronic (MDT) PT Raised to $101.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.34.

MDT opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,954 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,013. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 99.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 112.1% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 97.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

