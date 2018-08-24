Medifast Inc (MED) Stake Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Medifast were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 9,949.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 173,119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 68.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,086,000 after buying an additional 117,967 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 436.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Medifast in the second quarter worth about $8,408,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the first quarter worth about $3,602,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

MED stock opened at $223.90 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $229.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Medifast had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

