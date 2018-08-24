MDC Partners (MDCA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

MDCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 target price on MDC Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MDC Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91. MDC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.11.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $379.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.40 million. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. analysts predict that MDC Partners will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the second quarter worth $104,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 108.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 99.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

