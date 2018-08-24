McBride plc (MCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

McBride plc (LON:MCB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 192 ($2.45).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCB shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.00) target price on shares of McBride in a report on Friday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) target price on shares of McBride in a report on Friday, May 25th. Numis Securities lowered their target price on shares of McBride from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McBride to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON:MCB opened at GBX 128.80 ($1.65) on Friday. McBride has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.80 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235 ($3.00).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

