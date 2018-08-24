Matthews International (MATW) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $53.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.08. Matthews International has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.59 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

