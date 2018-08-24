Mastercard (MA) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Media headlines about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.3264019271842 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

MA traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $205.22. 2,239,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,320. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $214.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.70.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

