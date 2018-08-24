Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 56,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,526,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $792,811,000 after buying an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 114,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.70.

NYSE MA opened at $205.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $214.28. The firm has a market cap of $210.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

