Masco Corp (MAS) Position Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 626,222 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Masco worth $75,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.6% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 35,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.45 to $35.79 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

