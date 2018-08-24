Martingale Asset Management L P Has $14.60 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,199 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,096 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of Citrix Systems worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,236 shares in the company, valued at $36,423,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $226,142.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,533.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,384 shares of company stock worth $2,818,361. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $111.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.33 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 64.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $103.00 earnings per share. analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.