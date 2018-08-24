Martingale Asset Management L P Has $10.44 Million Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,493 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $94,842,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 267,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,424,000 after buying an additional 247,758 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 825.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 191,329 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $12,316,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $140,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “$95.59” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $96.19.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

