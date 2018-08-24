Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 1,313 Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,112,000 after buying an additional 624,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,736,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,723,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,702,000 after buying an additional 420,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,078,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,479,000 after buying an additional 378,048 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,849,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,875,000 after buying an additional 346,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.31.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,641,059.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,762.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,715 shares of company stock worth $4,005,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.43%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

