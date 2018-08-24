Martin Investment Management LLC Has $22.29 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 135,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 38,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.97.

AAPL stock opened at $215.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,056.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $219.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total value of $9,917,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,571 shares in the company, valued at $85,608,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total value of $3,039,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,563.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,230 shares of company stock worth $28,436,361 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.