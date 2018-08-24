Marten Transport (MRTN) and US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Head to Head Review

Marten Transport (NYSE: USX) and US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marten Transport and US Xpress Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marten Transport $698.12 million 1.73 $90.28 million $0.62 35.73 US Xpress Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.45 -$4.06 million N/A N/A

Marten Transport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than US Xpress Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Marten Transport shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Marten Transport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marten Transport and US Xpress Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marten Transport 13.15% 7.82% 5.78% US Xpress Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marten Transport and US Xpress Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marten Transport 1 1 1 0 2.00 US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00

Marten Transport currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.87%. US Xpress Enterprises has a consensus price target of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 51.60%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than Marten Transport.

Dividends

Marten Transport pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. US Xpress Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Marten Transport pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Marten Transport beats US Xpress Enterprises on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment provides transportation solutions to individual customers using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports its customers' freight utilizing temperature-controlled trailers and dry containers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 2,738 tractors, including 2,678 company-owned tractors and 60 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

