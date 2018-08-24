Marscoin (MARS) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Marscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Marscoin has a total market capitalization of $149,425.00 and approximately $501.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Marscoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Marscoin alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018000 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001827 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Marscoin Coin Profile

Marscoin (MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. The official website for Marscoin is marscoin.org . The Reddit community for Marscoin is /r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Marscoin

Marscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.