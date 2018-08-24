Marin Software (MRIN) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.09

News coverage about Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marin Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 48.4027598940526 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marin Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRIN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 10,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.