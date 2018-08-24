Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,573,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Marathon Petroleum worth $110,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 272.1% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,277 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $10,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,002,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,410,000 after purchasing an additional 612,420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 44,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $83.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

