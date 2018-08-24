Marathon Oil (MRO) and Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Head to Head Contrast

Marathon Oil (NASDAQ: CDEV) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marathon Oil and Centennial Resource Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $4.77 billion 3.72 -$5.72 billion ($0.38) -54.68 Centennial Resource Development $429.90 million 11.82 $75.56 million $0.28 65.71

Centennial Resource Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil -3.03% 2.25% 1.21% Centennial Resource Development 24.55% 5.68% 4.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 10 10 0 2.50 Centennial Resource Development 0 3 17 0 2.85

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus target price of $20.52, indicating a potential downside of 1.25%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $24.41, indicating a potential upside of 32.67%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Centennial Resource Development does not pay a dividend. Marathon Oil pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Marathon Oil on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 903 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 546 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

