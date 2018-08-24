ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 169.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 283,264 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 81.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 420,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 188,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 29.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,427 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 216.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 193,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $14,859,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $120,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “$86.63” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.70.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $89.60 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $136.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

