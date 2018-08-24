Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,262 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 148,252 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth $137,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth $157,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

FMBH opened at $40.95 on Friday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $638.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 22.55%. equities research analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurel G. Allenbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $100,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $223,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $64,653.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,596 shares of company stock worth $266,679. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

