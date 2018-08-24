Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $10.56 Million Stake in Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFBC. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth $337,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 19.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Preferred Bank by 9.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 22.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $62.44 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.