Maker Hits Market Capitalization of $289.11 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Maker has a market cap of $289.11 million and $170,010.00 worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $432.65 or 0.06607582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, DragonEX, Gate.io and OasisDEX. Over the last week, Maker has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00268589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00146854 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032854 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Maker

Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,228 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, DragonEX, OasisDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, OKEx, IDEX, Bancor Network, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

