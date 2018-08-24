Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) will announce sales of $236.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $915.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $905.03 million to $934.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $962.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $942.60 million to $993.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.92).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MGY opened at $13.90 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the oil and gas exploration and production business. It has oil and gas assets in Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

