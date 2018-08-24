Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Magellan Midstream Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.5174172664403 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.37 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.957 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

